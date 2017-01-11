Ola Appoints Shalabh Seth as The CEO of Ola Fleet Technologies

Ola today announced the appointment of Shalabh Seth as the CEO of Ola Fleet Technologies, a wholly owned leasing subsidiary.

Shalabh joins Ola from SAB Miller India, where he was the Managing Director and was responsible for business expansion and growth in the country. He joins Ola at a time when the company is experiencing rapid growth and is transforming the ride-sharing industry through product and business innovation.

As CEO of Ola Fleet Technologies, Shalabh will drive supply growth through leasing and other driver focused initiatives, to consolidate Ola’s position as the market leader in the Indian ridesharing space.

Building its own fleet, skilling drivers and creating a comprehensive ecosystem has been the focus for Ola Fleet Technologies Pvt. Ltd. since its inception over a year ago. Shalabh's experience and expertise across operations supply chain, sales and managing P&L will be critical in the success of Ola Fleet Technologies.

Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO and co-founder at Ola, said, “Ola was one of the first companies in the ridesharing space globally to attempt an innovative model like this and I personally believe that tremendous value for the ecosystem can be made possible with an innovative approach to supply. Shalabh brings in valuable experience in managing a large and complex business and we believe he is rightly equipped to take Ola’s leasing business to the next level and I look forward to working with him.”

“I am thrilled to be part of Ola and its mission of building mobility for a billion Indians. I strongly believe that the leasing model is a major differentiator for Ola and I’m looking forward to working with Bhavish and the amazing team at Ola to build this business to the next level.” said Shalabh Seth.

Prior to joining SABMiller India, Shalabh worked with ITC Ltd for over 8 years across operations, supply chain and sales. He has an MBA from INSEAD, France and holds Bachelors in Mechanical Engineering from BITS Pilani, India.

With over two decades of experience, Shalabh is a well-known and respected figure in the industry and was also the Chairman of the All India Brewers Association until June 2016.

