Ola Collaborates With Seven State Tourism Boards to Promote Responsible Tourism

Ola a mobile app for transportation, has come together with 7 prominent State Tourism Departments and Corporations to promote ‘responsible tourism’. To raise awareness about responsible tourism and promote road travel to lesser-known locales across the country, Ola has roped in popular VJ turned actor, model, writer, and travel vlogger, Shenaz Treasury for a 7-state, 12-day and 21 locations expedition across India with Ola Outstation.Ola’s campaign was flagged off by Shri Priyank M. Kharge, Hon’ble Minister of State for Information Technology, Biotechnology, and Tourism, Government of Karnataka from Bengaluru’s Vidhana Soudha. On September 16th, Shenaz hit the road starting from Karnataka, traveling across 6 other states, to conclude in Mumbai after 12 days. In this journey, she will be discovering architectural marvels and mesmerising locales in Aihole, Gandikota, Kalakho, Samode, Kumarakom, and Majauli.