Ola Drivers to be Trained by Apollo Hospitals to Tackle on-road Medical Emergencies

Ola has partnered with Apollo Hospitals to train Ola drivers to provide medical assistance in case of on-road emergencies. Driver partners will be able to opt for a ‘My Apollo Card’ which will provide them with medical benefits; while Apollo Munich will entitle them to accident insurance at discounted rates.

Also read: Budget 2017: Hereâs What OYO, NetApp, ARD Studio Expect

The programme will be conducted in five cities including Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai; and will be expanded to other cities over the course of the next few months.

Designed and modelled for Ola, the ‘Lifesaver Training’ program will equip drivers to provide emergency medical response on-road post which they will be provided with a medical kit for their Ola vehicles. The training session, conducted by an Apollo Emergency Specialist, will include training the drivers to provide first aid in case of trauma, arresting sudden chest pain or shortness of breath.

Also read: Apple MacBook Pro With 32GB RAM Predicted in 2017

They will also be trained in providing CPR along with cardiac arrest and stroke management by assisting with basic life support including chest compressions. Apart from first aid, they will also be trained to transport patients to the nearest hospital or coordinate with an ambulance.

Also read: Microsoft Foldable Surface Smartphone Might be a Reality, Hints New Patent

During the training, drivers will be taken through a free basic health check-up where their blood pressure, BMI and blood sugar will be tested. In addition, counselling sessions will be conducted to address specific issues. Post completion of training, drivers qualified as ‘Lifesavers’ will receive a certificate and a sticker for their Ola vehicles.