Ola Outstation Introduces 'One-way' Trip Fares From Delhi-NCR

Cab aggregator Ola on Tuesday announced an inter-city mobility solution offering 'one way trip fares on Ola Outstation to over 50 cities from Delhi-NCR.

Using ‘one-way' fares feature, inter-city commuters from Delhi can travel to cities like Jaipur, Chandigarh, Agra, Dehradun, Haridwar, starting at Rs 11 per km.

"With Ola Outstation, we are aiming to make outstation travel as convenient and reliable as daily commute," said Deep Singh, Business Head, North, Ola, in a statement.

The booking process for Ola Outstation remains the same as booking an Ola Micro or Ola Mini for travel within the city.

The user needs to select ‘Outstation' from the category list displayed at the base of the Ola app.

Upon selecting the category and filling in the destination details, the user will have to fill in the date and time at which he/she would like to avail of the service.

After that, the user needs to book from the packages and cab category of his/her choice, the company said.

