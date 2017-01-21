Ola Play is Now Available to All

Cab aggregator Ola on Friday extended Ola Play, its connected car platform for ridesharing, to all of its customers through Prime Play category.

Launched in November 2016, Ola Play was so far exclusively available for Ola Select customers and has led to the growth of Ola's premium subscription category.

"With Ola Play, our aim is to create an experience that is better than owning a car. In the ridesharing world, both drivers and riders are customers and Play has solved both their needs in a unique manner," said Ankit Jain, Head of Ola Play, in a statement.

Opening up Prime Play category for its Select users attracted thousands of new users for Select subscription, resulting in over 300 per cent growth.

Ola Play is currently available in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi and is expected to be extended to more than 50,000 Ola Prime vehicles by March 2017.