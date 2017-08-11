Ola Users Will Get to Ride With Army Men on Independence Day

As India celebrates 70 years of Independence, one of the popular mobile app for transportation, Ola, brings its Share customers an opportunity to ride with Ola Sainiks. Sainiks are ex-servicemen, who have taken to a new entrepreneurial mission as Ola driver-partners. Customers opting for Ola Share from August 14th to August 16, 2017, will get an opportunity to ride with ex-servicemen and interact with them during their ride. They can expect to hear some first-hand accounts of the Sainiks’ days in the armed forces and how they continue to contribute to India’s development.With this initiative, Ola honours Sainiks for their commendable service to the country and is proud to support them in their endeavour to raise awareness for traffic and congestion issues. Thousands of ex-servicemen will be driving on the Ola platform under its ‘Share’ category, sharing their stories with the customers and seeking support to make freedom from congestion, a reality.This initiative builds on Ola’s ongoing campaign, #FarakPadtaHai that emphatically brings out how each individual’s actions, no matter how small, make a big difference. Under the Independence Day initiative, Ola will also hand over letters and thank you cards signed by its driver partners to various Army camps across the country. Customers can join the drive by sharing the heroic tales of Sainiks on Ola’s twitter handle, with #ISaluteSainik.