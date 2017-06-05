Ola Share Registers 500% Growth in One Year, Claims Company
Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kolkata emerged as the biggest users of Ola Share. Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO and co-founder of Ola. Representative Image. (Image: REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade)
Delhi-based cab aggregator Ola on Monday announced that its shared mobility offering Ola Share has registered 500 per cent growth in the last one year.
Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kolkata emerged as the biggest users of Ola Share.
"Ola Share is one of our flagship products and is poised to bring down traffic congestion on roads, which means that people in our cities will spend less time in traffic," said Vishal Kaul, COO at Ola.
Also read: Apple CEO Tim Cook’s Letter to Employees on US Quitting Paris Climate Deal [Full Text]
The company is encouraging commuters to share their rides by selling "Share Pass", a subscription product that allows customers to take Ola Share rides at a flat fixed price at Re 1 starting from June 5 to June 11.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- When Sehwag Caught Ganguly and Warne Sleeping
- Baahubali Star Prabhas' New Look is Out And You Can't Keep Your Eyes Off Him
- SRK Loses His Cool As Egyptian Comedian Ramez Galal Plays a Prank
- Hardik Has a Message for His Fans After Demolishing Pakistan
- Kareena Or Sonam, Who Pulled Off The Polka Dot Slip Dress Better?