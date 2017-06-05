Tech
Ola Share Registers 500% Growth in One Year, Claims Company

IANS

Updated: June 5, 2017, 3:07 PM IST
Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kolkata emerged as the biggest users of Ola Share. Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO and co-founder of Ola. Representative Image. (Image: REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade)

Delhi-based cab aggregator Ola on Monday announced that its shared mobility offering Ola Share has registered 500 per cent growth in the last one year.

Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kolkata emerged as the biggest users of Ola Share.

"Ola Share is one of our flagship products and is poised to bring down traffic congestion on roads, which means that people in our cities will spend less time in traffic," said Vishal Kaul, COO at Ola.

The company is encouraging commuters to share their rides by selling "Share Pass", a subscription product that allows customers to take Ola Share rides at a flat fixed price at Re 1 starting from June 5 to June 11.

