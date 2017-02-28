Ola to Introduce Dedicated Zones in Select City Metro Stations
App hailing cab major Ola today said it has forged a partnership with Kolkata Metro for dedicated "Ola Zones" at key metro stations in the city.
"The association will provide easy, convenient and affordable last-mile connectivity to commuters through dedicated Ola zones," a statement issued by the company said.
The designated metro stations are: Esplanade, Park Street, Rabindra Sadan, Kalighat, Rabindra Sarobar & Mahanayak Uttam Kumar (Tollygunj), the remaining 18 stations will be covered later. Ola Kiosks stationed at these metro stations will assist commuters with booking.
Ola said, a similar MoU with the Kempegowda International Airport, Bangalore City Junction Railway Station for a designated zones had been signed and was exploring associations with the Indian Railways for designated Ola Zones.
