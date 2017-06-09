Ola, WWF-India Collaborate to Support Renewable Energy Project

Cab aggregator Ola and World Wide Fund for Nature-India (WWF-India) on Thursday joined hands to support 'Sahasra Jyoti', a renewable energy project in the Sundarbans.

The 'Sahasra Jyoti' initiative is aimed at bringing sustainable development to the Sundarbans by enabling energy access to 1,000 households through solar energy.

"The collaboration with WWF aims at enabling sustainable solar-powered energy supply to the households of the Sundarbans," Anand Subramanian, Senior Director-Marketing Communications at Ola, said in a statement.

The 'Sahasra Jyoti' project is aimed at setting up individual micro solar power stations for 15-20 hamlets in the Satjelia Island which is a forest-fringe island, sharing its boundary with the Sundarban Tiger Reserve and has an approximate population of 40,000 people.

