Ola And YuppTV Join Hands to Bring Live tv to Ola Play

YuppTV, over-the-top (OTT) entertainment platforms for streaming South Asian Content globally, has announced a partnership with India’s leading mobile app for transportation Ola, for its connected car platform for ridesharing, Ola Play. Ola commuters will now have easy access to a vast array of LIVE TV options across categories such as news, music, and general entertainment through YuppTV on Ola Play. The content available will be customized depending on customer preferences and ride information like time, destination, and preferred language to provide the perfect connected in-car experience.YuppTV allows broadcasters and content providers to reach their target audiences through multiple mediums and screens and has the potential to greatly enhance the experience for many Ola customers with a wide range of live-streaming content. The association also, adds value to the superior experience proposition of Ola Rental and Ola Outstation categories that are widely used by customers. Long, traffic-filled journeys are now going to be easier rides with YuppTV’s broad selection of entertainment choices on display.Currently, Ola Play is available in six cities in the country; Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Pune, and Hyderabad. Powered by proprietary in-car and cloud technologies from Ola, Ola Play brings advanced car controls, choice of personalized content and a fully-connected interactive experience through partnerships with the likes of Apple Music, AIB, TVF, Audio Compass, EROS Now, FastFilmz, Arre, Lattu Kids, and PopXO to build a high quality interactive experience for users.