OnePlus 2 Gets Reliance Jio Compatibility With OxygenOS 3.5.5 Firmware Update
Representative image. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Your older OnePlus 2 smartphone now supports VoLTE networks making it Reliance Jio compatible, thanks to the latest OxygenOS 3.5.5 firmware update. Recently, the company had rolled out OxygenOS 3.5.4 firmware update for its new OnePlus 3T smartphone.
While the new update brings VoLTE support on the older OnePlus 2, the device is confirmed to support Reliance Jio connection only. It may not be compatible with all VoLTE networks.
The new OnePlus 3T smartphone is an upgraded version of the OnePlus 3, which was launched in June at a price of Rs 27,999 for the 64GB internal storage. While the OnePlus 3T smartphone looks the same when compared to the OnePlus 3, it comes with a new processor, bigger battery and improved front camera. Here is everything you need to know about the new OnePlus 3T.
Also read: OnePlus 3T Review: A Worthy Successor to The OnePlus 3
The OnePlus 3T is available in two storage variants- 64GB for Rs 29,999 and 128GB for Rs 34,999. Only the 64GB version is available in Gun Metal and Soft Gold options. The 128GB OnePlus 3T is available only in Gun Metal colour.
When compared to the older OnePlus 3 (64GB) which costs Rs 27,999, the new OnePlus 3T packs in a lot for just Rs 2,000 more. While the dimensions and looks are same, the new variant offers a 5.5-inch Full HD AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection.
Also read: Motorola Moto Z Gets Android Nougat Update in India
It is powered by a newer 64-bit 2.35GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor with 6GB RAM and UFS 2.0 internal storage (64GB or 128GB).
There is a 16MP rear camera featuring a Sony IMX 298 sensor with Sapphire glass protection for the lens. The front camera has been improved from 8MP to 16MP.
Also read: Apple iPhone 8 to be Bezel Less With OLED Display
On the battery front, the new model offers a bigger 3,400mAh battery and supports Dash Charge. The company claims one-day battery life from 30 minutes of charge. It also has a USB Type-C port along with a 3.5mm headphone jack. It is a dual SIM phone and doesn’t support microSD cards.
