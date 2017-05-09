OnePlus 3T 128GB RAM Out of Stock; Company Making Way for OnePlus 5?

The OnePlus 3T 128GB Gunmetal colour variant is out of stock, which also means that the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is making way for its next flagship - the OnePlus 5. However, the 64GB version of OnePlus 3T is available.

The 128GB Gunmetal OnePlus 3T is being shown 'out of stock' on the OnePlus store. It is still available on Amazon India, though.

According to a report, OnePlus stated the 128GB variants will be up for sale once the next wave of inventory is here. The Midnight Black OnePlus 3T has been sold out. The limited edition OnePlus 3T Midnight Black edition is no longer listed on the Amazon India website as well.

It is also likely that OnePlus 3T is out of stock, and OnePlus doesn’t replenish the stocks, given that it is now gearing up for the launch of the OnePlus 5.

The OnePlus 3T is an upgraded version of the OnePlus 3, which was launched in June last year at a price of Rs 27,999 for the 64GB internal storage. While the OnePlus 3T smartphone looks the same when compared to the OnePlus 3, it comes with a new processor, bigger battery, and improved front camera.

The OnePlus 3T offers a 5.5-inch Full HD AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection. It is powered by a newer 64-bit 2.35GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor with 6GB RAM and UFS 2.0 internal storage (64GB or 128GB).

There is a 16MP rear camera featuring a Sony IMX 298 sensor with Sapphire glass protection for the lens. The front camera has been improved from 8MP to 16MP.

On the battery front, the new model offers a bigger 3,400mAh battery and supports Dash Charge. The company claims one-day battery life from 30 minutes of charge. It also has a USB Type-C port along with a 3.5mm headphone jack. It is a dual SIM phone and doesn’t support microSD cards.