OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 3 Start Getting Android Nougat-based OxygenOS 4.0 Update

As promised in November, OnePlus has released Android Nougat update for its latest flagship 'killers'. OnePlus CEO Carl Pei had revealed about the much-awaited update to the OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 3 and this is a stable one.

Read more: OnePlus 5 With Water Resistance to Launch Soon? Here's What to Expect

Following Carl Pei's announcement on Twitter, there were posts on the company's forums. The Android Nougat update will, however, be available to all the devices in the coming days as and when a broader rollout begins.

Read more: Coolpad Note 3S Review: A Pleasant-looking Phone That Ticks the Right Boxes

It will be available as an over-the-air update.

Meanwhile, OnePlus has been warning users that if the users have been running one of the preview builds on the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T devices, you'll have to reset your handset and wipe its data to be able to install the official release of OxygenOS 4.0.

Read more: Samsung to Reveal Galaxy Note 7 Investigation Report This Month

The OnePlus 3T looks exactly like the OnePlus 3. In terms of looks, there is not even distinctive 'T' marking on the phone. The OnePlus 3 is one of the few phones in the market that come with a massive 6 GB RAM.