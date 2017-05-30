OnePlus 3T Cashback Offer: Here's All You Should Know

Days after it seemed that OnePlus 3T will be phased out, the Chinese smartphone maker has said that the immensely popular device is only going out of stock and will be available until later this year. Also, OnePlus is offering a cashback of Rs 1,500 on purchasing the OnePlus 3T.

The cashback on buying a new OnePlus 3T is applicable only when it is done on OnePlus India Store and only for SBI credit cardholders.

Terms and conditions say that the cashback offer on OnePlus 3T is available through June 4, 2017 and the amount will be credited to the buyer's account on August 31.

Currently, the company has only the 64GB version in stock for the OnePlus 3T, which is priced at Rs 29,999.

Recently, Qualcomm India and OnePlus confirmed that OnePlus 5 will be the first smartphone in India to feature the Snapdragon 835 chipset.

It is pertinent to note that OnePlus 3T has been 2016's best reasonably-priced flagship smartphone.

OnePlus had added that though it will continue to bring in more software updates for the OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 3, but they are not warranted.

The OnePlus 3Tsmartphone is an upgraded version of the OnePlus 3, which was launched in June 2016 at a price of Rs 27,999. While the OnePlus 3T looks the same when compared to the OnePlus 3, it comes with a new processor, bigger battery, and improved front camera.