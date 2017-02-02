OnePlus 3T, Meizu Pro 6 Plus Caught Cheating on Benchmark Scores

Chinese smartphone makers OnePlus and Meizu have been reportedly “caught “cheating on benchmark scores for the OnePlus 3T and Meizu Pro 6 Plus handsets respectively. According to a report by XDA developers, “OnePlus (on the OnePlus 3T) was targeting these benchmarks by name, and was entering an alternate CPU scaling mode to pump up their benchmark scores.”

Meizu, on the other hand, “set their phones up so that the big cores rarely come online, even when in their ‘performance mode’, making the flagship processors that they put into their flagship phones act like midrange processors,” said the report.

Along with hardware specifications, benchmark scores have been traditionally used to rate performance of any particular Android handset. However, time and again, benchmark scores have proved to be unreliable. This is simply because, these scores can be tweaked to showcase superior performance.

Earlier, several OEMs including the likes of Sony, LG, HTC and Samsung were discovered to bump up benchmark scores.

In this case, OnePlus has acknowledged and promised to stop targeting benchmarking apps with their benchmark cheating, according to the report.