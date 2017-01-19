OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 3 Start Getting Latest Oxygen OS Update

OnePlus has been busy rolling out updates for the OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 3 and the company has now pushed out OxygenOS version 4.0.2 for the smartphones, in its latest update.

The new update will address bug issues that users have been experiencing ever since the OxygenOS 4.0.1 was rolled out for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T. The update will also fix fluctuating WiFi connectivity issues, downloading apps from Google Play Store and enable better battery performance.

This one, however, brings no significant change or improvement to the current OS.

The OxygenOS 4.0.2 update will bring in changes that include - Multi-Window view, Direct Reply for notifications, support for custom DPI, added Status Bar icon options, improved shelf customisation, updated APN settings for select carriers, new design for notifications design, new design for settings menu amongst others.

The OxygenOS 4.0.2 update is still based on Android 7.0 Nougat. This is an OTA update, which means the devices will start receiving it in batches.

The OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T are the company's flagship phones and the latter looks exactly like the OnePlus 3. In terms of looks, there is not even distinctive 'T' marking on the phone.