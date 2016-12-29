OnePlus 3T Soft Gold Version to Go on Sale in India Starting January 5

OnePlus 3T will start retailing in India in Soft Gold colour starting January 5. It will be sold exclusively on Amazon India and the soft gold version will be available only in the 64BG version.

Furthermore, the Soft Gold OnePlus 3T will be available only for registered Amazon.in app users on January 5. Those interested in buying the OnePlus 3T Soft Gold need to log in to the Amazon app and register for the app-only sale. The registrations had started on December 28 and will go on until January 3, 2017.

OnePlus 3T was unveiled barely six months after its predecessor OnePlus 3 was launched in India. The Soft Gold variant of the OnePlus 3T (64GB) will be priced at Rs 29,999 while the 128GB version of the phone will only be available in Gun Metal colour at Rs 34,999.

When compared to the older OnePlus 3 (64GB) which costs Rs 27,999, the new OnePlus 3T packs in a lot for just Rs 2,000 more. While the dimensions and looks are same, the new variant offers a 5.5-inch Full HD AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection.

It is powered by a newer 64-bit 2.35GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor with 6GB RAM and UFS 2.0 internal storage (64GB or 128GB).

There is a 16MP rear camera featuring a Sony IMX 298 sensor with Sapphire glass protection for the lens. The front camera has been improved from 8MP to 16MP.

On the battery front, the new model offers a bigger 3,400mAh battery and supports Dash Charge. The company claims one-day battery life from 30 minutes of charge. It also has a USB Type-C port along with a 3.5mm

headphone jack. It is a dual SIM phone and doesn’t support microSD cards.