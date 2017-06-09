OnePlus 5 Design With Dual-Camera Setup Revealed, to Launch on June 22

The much-awaited flagship from OnePlus will launch on June 20 globally. The company has shared the first official image of OnePlus 5, which confirms that the smartphone will feature dual camera setup at the back.

Unlike what rumour mills suggested there is a horizontal dual camera setup on the OnePlus 5 and not a vertical one. The Chinese smartphone maker has been focussing on the camera, which is evident from the official image.

The company has tweeted: "Dual Camera. Clearer Photos." The tweet redirects the users to the landing page for the OnePlus 5 India launch.

Other rumoured specifications of the upcoming OnePlus 5 include a 5.5-inch display, a 23MP primary camera and a 16MP front snapper. It is expected to pack in a 4,000mAh battery.

The OnePlus 5 might have 64GB inbuilt storage with 8GB of RAM.

OnePlus and Qualcomm had confirmed last month that they will join hands for the upcoming OnePlus 5. The phone will pack in Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset.

Meanwhile, the phone will be available in 6GB RAM/64GB ROM and 8GB RAM/128GB ROM storage variants, according to TrueTech. The report adds that the 6GB RAM variant will be priced at Rs 32,999 while the 8GB RAM variant will cost Rs 37,999.

The OnePlus 3T Gunmetal variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is the costliest phone from OnePlus, which is priced at Rs 34,999.