OnePlus 5 Goes Out-of-Stock; Is it an Early Call For OnePlus 6?

OnePlus US store has reportedly gone out of stock with all the variants of OnePlus 5, as have other markets of the Chinese smartphone company like UK and Canada. The unavailability of the OnePlus 5 sparks much interest online as to the current focus of the company, which might be a successor to the ‘flagship killer’ range of smartphones that OnePlus is famous for producing. While reports disregard a step-up variant of the current flagship OnePlus 5, in the form of OnePlus 5T (following the OnePlus 3T trend), indications are more inclined towards the next in line flagship – the OnePlus 6.Similar reports indicating at an early launch for the OnePlus 6 highlighted a January unveil for the smartphone. Reports also suggest a bezel-less design for the smartphone with a 6-inch edge-to-edge and an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 836 SoC and might carry an 8GB RAM coupled with 128GB of internal storage.There is no official confirmation of the OnePlus 6 release by the company as of now but following the trend, we can expect the device to be priced at Rs 35,000 to Rs 38,000 in India. Though there are chances that markets might just be waiting for another shipment of the OnePlus 5 to re-stock.