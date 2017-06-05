OnePlus 5 is NOT The First Phone in India With Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC

OnePlus revealed its plans to be the first company to bring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor in India with its upcoming flagship smartphone, OnePlus 5. Both OnePlus and Qualcomm confirmed the news through tweets on May 25. Though OnePlus had everything going well for them regarding these claims, one company beat them to it and released the first smartphone with Snapdragon 835 processor in India.

In an event last week, Sony launched its flagship smartphone, the Sony Xperia XZ Premium. The Rs 59,990 smartphone came as a surprise to most as the first phone to be powered by Snapdragon 835 processor in India. Apart from the firepower in the processor, Sony boasts of other technology loaded features included in the phone.

Primarily, these features are focused on delivering an enhanced display, camera quality and Gigabyte class connectivity.

The smartphone houses a 5.5-inch 4K HDR display which presents a crisp and dynamic picture quality with optimum colours and balance. The technology is said to have trickled down from Sony's 'Bravia' range of Televisions.

Watch Video: Tech And Auto Show | EP1 | HTC U11, Maruti Dzire, Virat Kohli & More

Specifications of the XZ Premium include a 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB using an external memory card. The phone offers out-of-the-box Android Nougat 7.0 support and is powered by a 3,230 mAh battery, supporting Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Smart stamina and Qnovo adaptive charging.

Sony makes big claims about its 19-megapixel Motion Eye camera that is said to come with features like Super-slow motion recording at 960 fps, Predictive Image Capturing, Anti-distortion shutter and more. It incorporates Sony's trademark Exmor RS sensor and the 'Motion Eye' technology is said to capture movements that a normal Human eye cannot detect.

Sony says that the camera has been stacked with a memory sensor as well that prevents the delay of information transfer between the Camera sensor and the Snapdragon 835 processor of the phone. On the front, it houses a 13-megapixel camera, again with the Exmor RS sensor and a 22mm wide-angle lens.

The Sony Xperia XZ Premium also supports Gigabit-Class LTE connectivity, thanks to the X16 LTE modem technology housed in the Snapdragon 835 processor. This means fibre optic speed connectivity on the go for the smartphone users.

All in all, while OnePlus 5 claimed to be the first to the race, Sony emerged as the silent contender and beat OnePlus to release the first smartphone in India with Snapdragon 835 processor. With more such smartphones being powered by the latest technologies, the overall smartphone experience in India is sure to become better on many fronts.

Also read: OnePlus 5 Might Come With A Dual Camera And a Portrait Mode Like iPhone7 Plus