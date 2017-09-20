OnePlus 5 Jean-Charles de Castelbajac Limited Edition Launched

OnePlus had recently announced its collaboration with French fashion designer, Jean-Charles de Castelbajac, today marks the launch of “Callection", an exclusive line of products co-created with JCC, which includes a limited-edition design of the company's flagship phone, the OnePlus 5 JCC+. In celebration of the collaboration, OnePlus will host a pop-up events in Paris on September 22nd.The exclusive "Callection", made up of holsters, bags, caps, t-shirts, and a limited-edition OnePlus 5 design, is reflective of Castelbajac’s signature, chromatic style.To kick off the "Callection", OnePlus has teamed up with iconic fashion boutique, colette to host a pop-up event at its retail store in Paris on September 22. The line will be also available Europe wide for purchase at OnePlus.net.The exclusive Castelbajac inspired OnePlus 5 device, with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage and a dual camera, will be available to buy only in Europe from October 2 online at OnePlus.net for €559 EUR / £499 GBP.In India, the accessories line will be available for purchase via OnePlusstore.in or through referral points on OnePlusstore.in, starting at October 2. Customers will be able to buy limited edition “Callection” and “Never Settle” T-shirts for Rs 1,999 and tote bag for Rs 1,599.