OnePlus 5 Launch: Company to Retire OnePlus 3T to Make Way for Next Flagship

In what seems like OnePlus is intending to focus solely on the upcoming flagship OnePlus 5 smartphone, the company has decided to retire the OnePlus 3T.

This comes soon after Qualcomm India and OnePlus confirmed that OnePlus 5 will be the first smartphone in India to feature the Snapdragon 835 chipset.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 5 has been teased in few possible colour variants.

According to a OnePlus blogpost, the company stated this is the last call to buy the OnePlus 3T and that apparently few units of the device are available. “This is the last call to buy the OnePlus 3T before stock runs out,” the post read.

It is pertinent to note that OnePlus 3T has been 2016's best reasonably-priced flagship smartphone.

OnePlus also added that though it will continue to bring in more software updates for the OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 3, but they are not warranted.

The OnePlus 3Tsmartphone is an upgraded version of the OnePlus 3, which was launched in June 2016 at a price of Rs 27,999. While the OnePlus 3T looks the same when compared to the OnePlus 3, it comes with a new processor, bigger battery, and improved front camera.