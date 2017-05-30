OnePlus 5 Launch: Here's How The Next OnePlus Flagship Smartphone Will Look Like

The next flagship smartphone from OnePlus is all et to be launched by June in India. The device is already confirmed to be powered by Qulacomm Snapdragon 835 processor and is expected to launch at a starting price of under Rs 30,000. The OnePlus 5 will be the first smartphone from the company to feature a dual-lens camera at the back.

A new series of images claimed to be of the upcoming OnePlus 5 were leaked on Weibo. The new image with a rear cover highlights that the OnePlus 5 will feature a fingerprint scanner on the front. The upcoming phone looks similar to the OnePlus 3 or 3T.

(Image: Weibo)

Rumoured specifications of the upcoming OnePlus 5 include a 5.5-inch display, a 23MP rear camera and a 16MP front snapper. It is expected to pack in a 4,000mAh battery. The OnePlus 5 might have 64GB inbuilt storage with 8GB of RAM.

(Image: Weibo)

OnePlus is also offering a cashback of Rs 1,500 on purchasing the OnePlus 3T. The cashback on buying a new OnePlus 3T is applicable only when it is done on OnePlus India Store and only for SBI credit cardholders.