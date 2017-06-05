OnePlus 5 Might Come With A Dual Camera And a Portrait Mode Like iPhone7 Plus

OnePlus 5 will be this year's flagship killer by OnePlus. The phone is expected to launch in India and globally by the end of June 2017 or early July 2017. There have been many rumours and speculations that the OnePlus will come with a dual-camera module. And if sources are to be believed, OnePlus is all set to fight it out in the dual camera race with the likes of Apple iPhone 7 Plus and the Honor 8 series.

There have also been reports that OnePlus 5 will feature DxO's photography expertise. But what has been one feature with the dual camera that OnePlus 5 that will make it compete with the iPhone 7 Plus?

The OnePlus 5 might get a similar Portrait mode feature that's made the iPhone7 Plus popular among smartphone camera lovers. The OnePlus 5 will also be the second phone to come to the Indian market with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and it's still not clear whether they will be getting the 8GB RAM version to India. But expect no less than 6GB RAM on the OnePlus 5.

Watch this space for more on OnePlus 5.