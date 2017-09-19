OnePlus 5 Now Available in Croma Stores: All You Need to Know

With the likes of Xiaomi, Moto and others boosting their offline presence, Chinese startup OnePlus has partnered with electronics retail chain Croma. Starting September 19, all OnePlus products will be available for sale at same price as online channels and would include consumer offers as available on all other authorized channels. Additionally, customers will benefit from promotion campaigns run by respective Croma stores.OnePlus 5 devices will be available in 10 Croma stores, across major cities in India. These locations are Devarc Mall in Ahmedabad; Belapur, Lower Parel Phoenix Mall and Vasundhara (Juhu) in Mumbai, Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad, Pimpri in Pune, South Ex and DLF Mega Mall in Delhi NCR, Phoenix Market City in Chennai and Indraprastha in Bangalore. Later, the OnePlus products will gradually be launched to 100s of other premium Croma stores in a phased manner.As a part of the launch, several exciting early bird offers have been announced which includes lucky draw, free flip cover to existing OnePlus 5 customers and those who purchase OnePlus 5 will get a free Bullet V2 earphones from OnePlus. Other exciting partner offers includes Amazon Prime, Kindle and domestic flight vouchers from Cleartrip.