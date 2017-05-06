OnePlus 5 Logic: OnePlus Skips 4 to Pay Tribute to NBA Legend Robert Horry

OnePlus 5, the successor to last year's OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T will launch this summer and feature top-notch specifications.

The upcoming smartphone is said to be in the works by OnePlus' CEO Pete Lau and rumours have been doing the rounds about the device featuring a dual camera setup at the back amongst other features. However, the company has not revealed anything else.

We bring you a list of things that you should know about the upcoming OnePlus 5.

OnePlus is skipping OnePlus 4 and launching the 5th edition directly, apparently because in China number four is considered unlucky.

However, OnePlus has confirmed in a report that the reason behind naming the OnePlus 5 is former NBA player Robert Horry, who has been liked by a score of OnePlus staff. They also have the NBA player's paintings hanging in their Shenzhen offices, so his number five jersey also inspired the smartphone's name.

The OnePlus 5 was listed on an online retail website with a few specifications, price and a June availability was leaked. According to the online listing, the smartphone will be priced at $449 (roughly Rs 28,800) in the United States.

Earlier, rumours pointed towards a 23MP rear camera but recent ones suggest that the OnePlus 5 could have a dual rear camera with a pair of 12MP sensors.

Rumour mills were also abuzz that the OnePlus 5 is expected to feature Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 835 chipset. The OnePlus 5 is likely to sport a 5.5-inch quad-HD (1440x2560 pixels) display. It is also tipped to come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, although there is also a possibility for a 256GB with 8GB of RAM configuration.

The next OnePlus flagship is also widely expected to see a bumped up storage of 256GB.