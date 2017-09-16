Tech
OnePlus 5 To Be Available on Offline Retail Stores Starting September 19

The OnePlus 5 was launched in the country at Rs 32,999 for the Slate Grey 6GB RAM/64GB ROM model and Rs 37,999 for the Midnight Black 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant.

News18.com

Updated:September 16, 2017, 1:50 PM IST
OnePlus 5 was launched in the country at Rs 32,999 for the Slate Grey 6GB RAM/64GB ROM model and Rs 37,999 for the Midnight Black 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. (Image: News18.com)
OnePlus has announced that their flagship smartphone for the year 2017, OnePlus 5 will now be available on offline retail store Croma starting September 19. OnePlus 5 was only exclusively available on Amazon India. OnPlus already has two offline experience stores located in Bangaluru and Delhi, and now users will also be able to see the phone in flesh at Croma outlets. This is also due to the fact that the 2017 flagship killer from OnePlus was received with a mixed bag feeling by users in India. The OnePlus 5 was launched in the country at Rs 32,999 for the Slate Grey 6GB RAM/64GB ROM model and Rs 37,999 for the Midnight Black 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. OnePlus 5 sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) Optic AMOLED display that is topped by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset (four cores clocked at 2.45GHz and four cores clocked at 1.9GHz) coupled with either 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. In the camera department, the OnePlus 5 sports a dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 20-megapixel telephoto lens equipped secondary sensor that together delivers the Bokeh effect.

