DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
It's Official: OnePlus 5 to Be India's First Phone With Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has also confirmed that OnePlus 5 will come with Snapdragon 835. (Image: Qualcomm India's Twitter account)
Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus and Qualcomm have confirmed that they will join hands for the upcoming OnePlus 5.
It is pertinent to note that OnePlus 5 will be India's first phone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset. The confirmation also hints at the smartphone's imminent launch.
Read more: Vertu Signature Cobra: Check Out the Rs 2.3 Crore Feature Phone from Vertu
Qualcomm India tweeted: #OnePlus5 is coming soon and we couldn't be more excited that it's powered by #Snapdragon 835. ✋ http://spr.ly/60138cTdf
#OnePlus5 is coming soon and we couldn't be more excited that it's
powered by #Snapdragon 835. ✋ https://t.co/7HgRjSasV8 pic.twitter.com/FQljGw6o5u
— Qualcomm India (@qualcomm_in) May 25,
2017
Many rumours were doing the round about the much-anticipated OnePlus 5 and the confirmation that device would feature the Qualcomm 835 SoC is a welcome change.
Also, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has also confirmed that OnePlus 5 will come with Snapdragon 835.
He said in a blog post on the company's official forum: "One of the main areas we wanted to improve was touch latency. Our engineers tested why scrolling occasionally differed between phones. There wasn't a lot of precedent for them to work with - no benchmarks, no industry case studies to learn from. So we used a special high-speed camera to track screen movements and measure input speeds. As a result, apps respond quickly to your touch for a seamless user experience."
Read more: Asus Zenfone Live First Impressions Review: Just Another Budget Android Smartphone
Rumoured specifications of the upcoming OnePlus 5 include a 5.5-inch display, a 23MP rear camera and a 16MP front snapper. It is expected to pack in a 4,000mAh battery.
The OnePlus 5 might have 64GB inbuilt storage with 8GB of RAM.
Recommended For You
- Champions Trophy 2017: Pakistan - Strengths and Weaknesses
- It's Official: OnePlus 5 to Be India's First Phone With Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Priyanka, Ranveer Extend Their Love to Sachin Tendulkar For His Biopic
- Spiderman: Homecoming Trailer Gives Detailed Glimpse of Vulture
- Prabhas-Anushka's Real Life Photos Are As Magical As Their Onscreen Chemistry