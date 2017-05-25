It's Official: OnePlus 5 to Be India's First Phone With Qualcomm Snapdragon 835

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus and Qualcomm have confirmed that they will join hands for the upcoming OnePlus 5.

It is pertinent to note that OnePlus 5 will be India's first phone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset. The confirmation also hints at the smartphone's imminent launch.

Qualcomm India tweeted: #OnePlus5 is coming soon and we couldn't be more excited that it's powered by #Snapdragon 835. ✋ http://spr.ly/60138cTdf

Many rumours were doing the round about the much-anticipated OnePlus 5 and the confirmation that device would feature the Qualcomm 835 SoC is a welcome change.

Also, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has also confirmed that OnePlus 5 will come with Snapdragon 835.

He said in a blog post on the company's official forum: "One of the main areas we wanted to improve was touch latency. Our engineers tested why scrolling occasionally differed between phones. There wasn't a lot of precedent for them to work with - no benchmarks, no industry case studies to learn from. So we used a special high-speed camera to track screen movements and measure input speeds. As a result, apps respond quickly to your touch for a seamless user experience."

Rumoured specifications of the upcoming OnePlus 5 include a 5.5-inch display, a 23MP rear camera and a 16MP front snapper. It is expected to pack in a 4,000mAh battery.

The OnePlus 5 might have 64GB inbuilt storage with 8GB of RAM.