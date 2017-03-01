OnePlus 5 to Launch in April: Could be Waterproof with 8 GB RAM and 256GB Storage
OnePlus 5 is expected to be waterproof and sport a 5.5 inch Quad HD AMOLED display. (Image: News18.com)
Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus will skip the OnePlus 4 and launch the successor to OnePlus 3 this year. This year's edition of OnePlus is expected to be waterproof and sport a 5.5 inch Quad-HD AMOLED display.
The next OnePlus handset will be named the OnePlus 5 and will feature a dual-curved edge screen, say reports. Rumour mills are abuzz that the OnePlus Five will ditch a ceramic body and is expected to carry the look similar to the Samsung Galaxy S7 edge.
The OnePlus 5 is likely to feature a dual-edge screen and also have a 16-megapixel front camera. Other rumoured details indicate that the OnePlus 5 will include a big 23-megapixel rear camera while the RAM is expected to be increased from 6GB to 8GB.
The next OnePlus flagship is also widely expected to see a bumped up storage of 256GB and would be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor.
There have not been many talks about the next 'flagship killer' from OnePlus but the promise of featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset and an even bigger RAM has got OnePlus enthusiasts excited.
This year's flagship model is likely to be seen as early as April 2017. It is also expected to house a big 4,000 mAh battery. The OnePlus 5 is also expected to run on the Android 7.0 Nougat.
The upcoming OnePlus 5 might also have D-touch facilities coupled with a fingerprint sensor and quick charging and it is expected to launch for around Rs 30,000.
