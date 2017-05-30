OnePlus 5 With Dual Cameras to Launch in June

If you are planning to buy a new Android smartphone or looking forward to buy an OnePlus 3 or 3T, then it would be a good idea to hold on. The Chinese startup is all set to launch its next flagship Android smartphone-- OnePlus 5—by the end of June. The smartphone will reportedly feature a dual-lens camera at a back and will be the first phone in India to be powered by the latest flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor.

While there is not much information on the price of the OnePlus 5 it is expected to cost lower than Rs 30,000. Rumoured specifications of the upcoming OnePlus 5 include a 5.5-inch display, a 23MP rear camera and a 16MP front snapper. It is expected to pack in a 4,000mAh battery. The OnePlus 5 might have 64GB inbuilt storage with 8GB of RAM.

OnePlus is also offering a cashback of Rs 1,500 on purchasing the OnePlus 3T. The cashback on buying a new OnePlus 3T is applicable only when it is done on OnePlus India Store and only for SBI credit cardholders.

The OnePlus 3Tsmartphone is an upgraded version of the OnePlus 3, which was launched in June 2016 at a price of Rs 27,999. While the OnePlus 3T looks the same when compared to the OnePlus 3, it comes with a new processor, bigger battery, and improved front camera.

