OnePlus 5 With Water Resistance to Launch Soon? Here's What to Expect

Speculations are rife that OnePlus will launch the successor to OnePlus 3 next year. The Chinese tech firm will directly unveil OnePlus 5 that is expected to come with a ceramic body and be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor.

Read more: OnePlus 3T Review: A Worthy Successor to The OnePlus 3

It is being said that the OnePlus 5 will be available in five colour variants including gold, whilte, black, ceramic and blue. If you are wondering why OnePlus is skipping OnePlus 4 and launching the 5th edition directly, then you should know that in China number four is considered unlucky.

Read more: Google Dedicates Today's Doodle to Waterproof Fabric Inventor Charles Macintosh

Furthermore, OnePlus 5 is expected to be waterproof and sport a 5.5 inch Quad HD AMOLED display.

The OnePlus 5 is expected to have Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 835 processor. It is also expected to house a big 4,000 mAh battery with an internal storage of 64GB. The OnePlus 5 is also expected to run on the Android 7.0 Nougat.

Read more: LeEco Starts e-Car Plant, In Talks on Securing $1.4 Billion Deal

On the camera front, the OnePlus 5's camera might feature a new flash feature - the retina flash and sport a 16 megapixel rear camera along with a 8 megapixel rear camera.

The upcoming OnePlus 5 might also have D-touch facilities coupled with a fingerprint sensor and quick charging.