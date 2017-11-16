Tech
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

OnePlus 5T Launch Live: The Bezel-Less OnePlus Flagship is Here

News18.com | November 16, 2017, 9:00 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype
OnePlus is set to unveil its next flagship - the OnePlus 5T in an event in New York. The successor to OnePlus 5 boasts of heavy upgrades in the form of a 6-inch bezel-less display, an improved dual camera setup at the back and more. The signature mid-year upgrade by OnePlus will be unveiled at 9:30 pm IST. Here we bring you all the latest update straight from the OnePlus launch in New York. Stay tuned to know all about the first-of-its-kind OnePlus flagship.

Watch the launch live here. (9:30 pm IST onwards)


 
  • 07 Nov, 2017 | New Zealand in India
    IND vs NZ
    67/5
    8.0 overs
    		 61/6
    8.0 overs
    India beat New Zealand by 6 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 04 Nov, 2017 | New Zealand in India
    NZ vs IND
    196/2
    20.0 overs
    		 156/7
    20.0 overs
    New Zealand beat India by 40 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 01 Nov, 2017 | New Zealand in India
    IND vs NZ
    202/3
    20.0 overs
    		 149/8
    20.0 overs
    India beat New Zealand by 53 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 29 Oct, 2017 | Pakistan and Sri Lanka in UAE
    PAK vs SL
    180/3
    20.0 overs
    		 144/9
    20.0 overs
    Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 36 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 29 Oct, 2017 | Bangladesh in South Africa
    SA vs BAN
    224/4
    20.0 overs
    		 141/10
    18.3 overs
    South Africa beat Bangladesh by 83 runs
    Full Scorecard
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES