OnePlus 5T Launch Live: The Bezel-Less OnePlus Flagship is Here

OnePlus is set to unveil its next flagship - the OnePlus 5T in an event in New York. The successor to OnePlus 5 boasts of heavy upgrades in the form of a 6-inch bezel-less display, an improved dual camera setup at the back and more. The signature mid-year upgrade by OnePlus will be unveiled at 9:30 pm IST. Here we bring you all the latest update straight from the OnePlus launch in New York. Stay tuned to know all about the first-of-its-kind OnePlus flagship.
Watch the launch live here. (9:30 pm IST onwards)
Watch the launch live here. (9:30 pm IST onwards)
-
07 Nov, 2017 | New Zealand in India IND vs NZ 67/58.0 overs 61/68.0 oversIndia beat New Zealand by 6 runs
-
04 Nov, 2017 | New Zealand in India NZ vs IND 196/220.0 overs 156/720.0 oversNew Zealand beat India by 40 runs
-
01 Nov, 2017 | New Zealand in India IND vs NZ 202/320.0 overs 149/820.0 oversIndia beat New Zealand by 53 runs
-
29 Oct, 2017 | Pakistan and Sri Lanka in UAE PAK vs SL 180/320.0 overs 144/920.0 oversPakistan beat Sri Lanka by 36 runs
-
29 Oct, 2017 | Bangladesh in South Africa SA vs BAN 224/420.0 overs 141/1018.3 oversSouth Africa beat Bangladesh by 83 runs