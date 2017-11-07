OnePlus 5T Launch Set For November 16, CEO Hints at Price
Much of the OnePlus 5T launch details have been confirmed by the company now. On top of this, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has even hinted at the price of the smartphone. Read to know all about the upcoming OnePlus flagship.
OnePlus 5T launch details have been confirmed by the company. (Image: Twitter/ OnePlus)
OnePlus 5T launch has now been confirmed by the company. The bezel-less successor to the OnePlus 5 will be launched on November 16 at an event in New York City. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has also confirmed that the launch will be live-streamed online and in addition to this, will be screened across select PVR theatres in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune. Those interested can watch the screening for a ticket price of Rs 99. Tickets for the same will also be available through BookMyShow starting 10 am November 8.
As for what we know of the OnePlus 5 so far, the smartphone is expected to sport an 18:9 aspect ratio display. In addition to this, OnePlus had recently confirmed that it will sport a 3.5mm audio jack. Another tweet by OnePlus had earlier shown an image of both OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T stacked on top of each other. As the image indicates, the 5T variant will carry similar dimensions as the OnePlus 5 launched earlier this year. The 5T variant, however, is expected to miss out on a front fingerprint sensor and may sport a fingerprint sensor at the back instead.
The design of the OnePlus 5T is strikingly similar to that of the Oppo R11 as per reports, including the placement of the fingerprint sensor. Being the ‘T’ version of an already flagship device by OnePlus, the 5T is not expected to carry major upgrades from the OnePlus 5. Apart from a larger 18:9 display, the 5T may just come with better camera specs (still including the dual lens camera setup) and some software upgrades, like a new version of the OxygenOS. Apart from this, the processor and storage offerings on the smartphone are expected to remain the same.
OnePlus has confirmed that the smartphone will be up for sale starting November 21 in Europe and the US, while they would be available in China starting December 1. The early bird sale in India for the smartphone will be held in the form of a flash sale on the OnePlus store and Amazon India at 4:30 pm on November 21. The regular sales for the OnePlus 5T in the country will commence from November 28.
In a recent interaction on a Chinese social media website, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has also hinted at the price of the device, expected to be under CNY 4,000. This comes as a sort of confirmation that the OnePlus 5T will come to India with a starting price of Rs 40,000 or below.
Learn how you can be there live when we introduce the #OnePlus5T. https://t.co/JkqCyKkekX pic.twitter.com/iXq0DoU6gA— OnePlus (@oneplus) November 6, 2017
