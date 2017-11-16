OnePlus 5T Launch Set For Tonight: Here's What The Bezel-Less Smartphone Will Offer

OnePlus 5T, the much-anticipated successor to the recent OnePlus flagship - OnePlus 5, is set to launch today in an event in New York. The smartphone is a mid-year upgrade to the existing OnePlus flagship device and yet carries some major differentiating elements. Unlike the OnePlus 5, the OnePlus 5T is known to come with a 6-inch bezel-less FHD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. In order to achieve this, OnePlus shifted the fingerprint sensor of the smartphone to the back panel, as opposed to its front placement on the OnePlus 5. In addition to this, the OnePlus 5T is also expected to come with an improved dual camera setup at the back.OnePlus follows the methodology of bringing mid-year upgrades to its flagships, as was seen in the case of OnePlus 3 and 3T. The surprising part this time, however, is that the OnePlus 5T might be available at the same price tag as seen on the OnePlus 5. This was hinted at by the OnePlus CEO Pete Lau on a Chinese social media platform, wherein he confirmed that the device will be priced under CNY 4,000 (~Rs 40,000).OnePlus has embedded some serious upgrades on the 5T as compared to the OnePlus 5, sparking a serious debate as to why the company would roll out a device with such a major overhaul, months after their previous flagship. Even if on an unintended level, the move seems to be unjust towards those who have bought the OnePlus 5. To highlight the difference in what those buyers could have got just a few months later, the OnePlus 5T will sport a larger 6-inch bezel-less FullHD+ display, a good half-inch bigger than the one on OnePlus 5.While the firepower is expected to remain the same, with a Snapdragon 835 SoC, the device is expected to be available in two storage options – a 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant and an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option. The battery backup would remain the same, with a 3300 mAh battery that comes with Dash charging. OnePlus has also confirmed that the smartphone will come with a 3.5mm audio jack.It will run the latest OxygenOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The fingerprint sensor has been shifted to the back in order to make more space for the display. In terms of optics, the OnePlus 5T will come with a 20-megapixel + 16-megapixel dual camera lens setup. At the front, it will carry a 16-megapixel selfie camera. At 162 grams, the device will weigh more than OnePlus 5 but will carry similar dimensions.The launch event of the smartphone will be live-streamed online and in addition to this, will be screened across select PVR theatres in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune and the tickets for the same is available through BookMyShow. Apart from this, News18Tech will run a live blog of the OnePlus 5T launch event at 9:30 PM IST.OnePlus has confirmed that the smartphone will be up for sale starting November 21 in Europe and the US, while they would be available in China starting December 1. The early bird sale in India for the smartphone will be held in the form of a flash sale on the OnePlus store and Amazon India at 4:30 pm on November 21. The regular sales for the OnePlus 5T in the country will commence from November 28.