OnePlus 5T To Launch Today: Price, Specifications, How to Watch Live And More

OnePlus 5T, the bezel-less successor to the OnePlus 5 is set to be launch today at an event in New York City.The launch event of the smartphone will be live-streamed online and in addition to this, will be screened across select PVR theatres in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune and the tickets for the same is available through BookMyShow. Apart from this, News18Tech will run a live blog of the OnePlus 5T launch event at 9:30 PM IST.OnePlus 5T is expected to sport an 18:9 aspect ratio display. In addition to this, OnePlus had recently confirmed that it will sport a 3.5mm audio jack. Another tweet by OnePlus had earlier shown an image of both OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T stacked on top of each other. OnePlus 5T variant will carry similar dimensions as the OnePlus 5 launched earlier this year. The 5T variant, however, is expected to miss out on a front fingerprint sensor and may sport a fingerprint sensor at the back instead.OnePlus has confirmed that the smartphone will be up for sale starting November 21 in Europe and the US, while they would be available in China starting December 1. The early bird sale in India for the smartphone will be held in the form of a flash sale on the OnePlus store and Amazon India at 4:30 pm on November 21. The regular sales for the OnePlus 5T in the country will commence from November 28.In a recent interaction on a Chinese social media website, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has also hinted at the price of the device, expected to be under CNY 4,000. This comes as a sort of confirmation that the OnePlus 5T will come to India with a starting price of Rs 40,000 or below.