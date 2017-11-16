OnePlus 5T To Launch Today: Price, Specifications, How to Watch Live And More
OnePlus 5T early bird sale in India will be held in the form of a flash sale on the OnePlus store and Amazon India at 4:30 pm on November 21.
OnePlus 5T To Launch Today: Price, Specifications, How to Watch Live And More (Image: News18.com)
OnePlus 5T, the bezel-less successor to the OnePlus 5 is set to be launch today at an event in New York City.
How To Watch Live:
The launch event of the smartphone will be live-streamed online and in addition to this, will be screened across select PVR theatres in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune and the tickets for the same is available through BookMyShow. Apart from this, News18Tech will run a live blog of the OnePlus 5T launch event at 9:30 PM IST.
Expected Specifications:
OnePlus 5T is expected to sport an 18:9 aspect ratio display. In addition to this, OnePlus had recently confirmed that it will sport a 3.5mm audio jack. Another tweet by OnePlus had earlier shown an image of both OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T stacked on top of each other. OnePlus 5T variant will carry similar dimensions as the OnePlus 5 launched earlier this year. The 5T variant, however, is expected to miss out on a front fingerprint sensor and may sport a fingerprint sensor at the back instead.
India's 1st Tech And Auto Show Awards 2017 | Vote And Win a Smartphone
How to Buy:
OnePlus has confirmed that the smartphone will be up for sale starting November 21 in Europe and the US, while they would be available in China starting December 1. The early bird sale in India for the smartphone will be held in the form of a flash sale on the OnePlus store and Amazon India at 4:30 pm on November 21. The regular sales for the OnePlus 5T in the country will commence from November 28.
In a recent interaction on a Chinese social media website, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has also hinted at the price of the device, expected to be under CNY 4,000. This comes as a sort of confirmation that the OnePlus 5T will come to India with a starting price of Rs 40,000 or below.
Watch: Motorola Moto X4 First Look | The Improved Moto G5s Plus
How To Watch Live:
The launch event of the smartphone will be live-streamed online and in addition to this, will be screened across select PVR theatres in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune and the tickets for the same is available through BookMyShow. Apart from this, News18Tech will run a live blog of the OnePlus 5T launch event at 9:30 PM IST.
Expected Specifications:
OnePlus 5T is expected to sport an 18:9 aspect ratio display. In addition to this, OnePlus had recently confirmed that it will sport a 3.5mm audio jack. Another tweet by OnePlus had earlier shown an image of both OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T stacked on top of each other. OnePlus 5T variant will carry similar dimensions as the OnePlus 5 launched earlier this year. The 5T variant, however, is expected to miss out on a front fingerprint sensor and may sport a fingerprint sensor at the back instead.
India's 1st Tech And Auto Show Awards 2017 | Vote And Win a Smartphone
How to Buy:
OnePlus has confirmed that the smartphone will be up for sale starting November 21 in Europe and the US, while they would be available in China starting December 1. The early bird sale in India for the smartphone will be held in the form of a flash sale on the OnePlus store and Amazon India at 4:30 pm on November 21. The regular sales for the OnePlus 5T in the country will commence from November 28.
In a recent interaction on a Chinese social media website, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has also hinted at the price of the device, expected to be under CNY 4,000. This comes as a sort of confirmation that the OnePlus 5T will come to India with a starting price of Rs 40,000 or below.
Watch: Motorola Moto X4 First Look | The Improved Moto G5s Plus
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 16th November 2013: Sachin Tendulkar Bids Adieu to International Cricket
- Aaradhya Bachchan Turns 6; Amitabh Bachchan Gets Emotional
- We Need To Pay Attention To Virat Kohli’s Important Message That Concerns Us All
- New Mahindra Scorpio Facelift Launched in India for Rs 9.97 Lakh
- World Diabetes Day: Why a Ketogenic Diet May Be Ideal for You