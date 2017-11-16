OnePlus 5T Launched: 6-Inch Bezel-less Display, Improved Dual Camera And More
OnePlus has unveiled its first-ever bezel-less device that also comes as the first to carry Face Unlock feature. Know all about the new OnePlus 5T here.
OnePlus has unveiled its new flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 5T as a successor to its previous flagship, the OnePlus 5. The latest OnePlus smartphone marks the introduction of the Full Optic AMOLED Display with an 18:9 aspect ratio to the OnePlus line-up. OnePlus 5T comes with an 80.5 percent screen to body ratio and to achieve this, the company shifted the fingerprint sensor to the back panel, as opposed to those found in the previous OnePlus devices. The OnePlus 5T also boasts of an improved dual camera at the back, in comparison with the OnePlus 5, thanks to a wider aperture and Intelligent Pixel Technology embedded into its camera setup.
As for its specifications, the OnePlus 5T features a 6-inch Full Optic AMOLED display with 1080 x 2160 pixels resolution and protected by a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass. OnePlus has also introduced Face Unlock in the OnePlus 5T as a first in the OnePlus devices and claims to unlock the phone in 0.4 seconds. However, the Face Unlock feature will not work with third party Payment apps. OnePlus 5T is powered by Snapdragon 835 Soc and will be available in two storage options - 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage and an 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage option. It will run the latest OxygenOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The smartphone will be backed by a 3300 mAh battery which will also feature Dash Charging.
In terms of optics, the OnePlus 5T sports a dual camera setup at the back, which claims to deliver an improved performance in 'Low-light photography' and 'Portrait' images over the OnePlus 5. Though the smartphone carries almost similar camera-hardware specifications as in OnePlus 5, the secondary lens on the OnePlus 5T features Intelligent Pixel Technology. OnePlus 5T also features a 3.55 mm headphone jack.
OnePlus 5T has been launched at a starting price of USD 499 for the 64GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available for sale in North America, Europe and India from November 21 onwards.
Key Specifications:
Dimensions: 156.1*75*7.3mm
Weight: 5.7 ounces (162g)
Material: Anodized Aluminum
Operating System: OxygenOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat
CPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
(Octa-core, 10nm, up to 2.45GHz)
GPU: Adreno 540
RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X
Storage: 64/128 GB UFS 2.1 2-LANE
Sensors: Fingerprint, Hall, Accelerometer, G-sensor,
Battery: 3,300 mAh (non-removable), Dash Charge (5V 4A)
Display Size: 6.01 inches
Resolution: 1080P (1080 x 2160 pixels) 401ppi
Aspect Ratio: 18:9
Type: AMOLED
Cover Glass: 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5
