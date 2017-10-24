OnePlus 5T Leaked Image Shows Near Bezel-less 18:9 Display
A recently leaked image of the upcoming OnePlus flagship provides us with our first glimpses of the smartphone. Check out what the soon to be released OnePlus 5T looks like.
OnePlus 5. Representative Image. (Image: News18.com)
Rumours around the OnePlus 5T are becoming increasingly frequent as the expected date of the device’s unveil draws close. Just like the OnePlus 3T, the successor to the OnePlus 5 is expected to be launched in November and be up for sale within a month afterwards. Though the company has not officially provided a glimpse of the smartphone till date, another source has released a teaser image of the OnePlus 5T, showing its bezel-less display and curved frame.
A recent image released on the internet shows a side glimpse of the upcoming OnePlus flagship. From what can be deduced from the image, the OnePlus 5T will miss out on the front fingerprint sensor as found on other OnePlus devices. This might just be essential for the company to come up with a 6-inch, 18:9 aspect ratio display, a welcoming upgrade from the existing OnePlus line-up if the company decides to go for it. The image also reveals a minimalistic bezel area.
OnePlus 5T Leaked Image. (Image: Android Authority)
Additionally, a speaker at the bottom left can be seen in the image, just as the one found on the OnePlus 5. Following the same suit, the device might sport a USB type-C port adjacent to the bottom speaker (centre) and a 3.5 mm headphone jack next to it (right). The fingerprint sensor may be placed at the back of the device and might just be complimented with a face recognition security check.
Watch Video: OnePlus 5 Review | Playing it Safe in 2017
