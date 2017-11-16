OnePlus 5T Receives 1.1 Million Consumer Interest on Amazon.in

OnePlus 5T, the new flagship will be formally announced today starting 9:30 pm in the first ever Simulcast product launch event at select PVR Cinemas across 5 cities in India. While the PVR tickets for watching live stream was sold out soon after going live, the device has seen the unprecedented response from the fans on Amazon.in. In a short span of 1 week, OnePlus 5T registered 1.1 million consumer interest landmark on Amazon.in.OnePlus 5T has witnessed huge interest from technology fans since the ‘Notify Me’ subscription went live on November 07, 2017. The consumer interest will continue to soar, as the launch inches closer, before the product goes on early access sale for Prime Members on Amazon.in at 4:30 pm on November 21, 2017. Amazon.in has an exclusive partnership with the OnePlus brand since its launch in Dec 2014 in India.