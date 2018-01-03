OnePlus 5T Sandstone Variant to Launch on January 5

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is all set to launch sandstone variant of its latest flagship smartphone OnePlus 5T. The company teased the launch of a new variant. Earlier, OnePlus 5T Star War variant was launched in India with same specifications as the original OnePlus 5T. The OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition carries little design tweaks related to the upcoming Star Wars movie. The OnePlus 5T - Star Wars Limited Edition features a ‘Sandstone White’ coloured back panel with Star Wars branding at the bottom, along with a ‘Red Mineral’ Slider and a White Ceramic fingerprint sensor.Now, after OnePlus 5T - Star Wars Limited Edition, OnePlus is introducing a new Sandstone finish variant of OnePlus 5T that will be launched in China on January 5. OnePlus 5T will be the next smartphone from OnePlus to feature this finish after OnePlus One and OnePlus 2.As for its specifications, the OnePlus 5T features a 6-inch Full Optic AMOLED display with 1080 x 2160 pixels resolution and protected by a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass. OnePlus has also introduced Face Unlock in the OnePlus 5T as a first in the OnePlus devices and claims to unlock the phone in 0.4 seconds. However, the Face Unlock feature will not work with third party Payment apps. OnePlus 5T is powered by Snapdragon 835 Soc and will be available in two storage options - 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage and an 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage option. It will run the latest OxygenOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The smartphone will be backed by a 3300 mAh battery which will also feature Dash Charging.In terms of optics, the OnePlus 5T sports a dual camera setup at the back, which claims to deliver an improved performance in 'Low-light photography' and 'Portrait' images over the OnePlus 5. Though the smartphone carries almost similar camera-hardware specifications as in OnePlus 5, the secondary lens on the OnePlus 5T features Intelligent Pixel Technology. OnePlus 5T also features a 3.55 mm headphone jack.