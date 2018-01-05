OnePlus 5T Sandstone White Variant Launched: Price, Availability And More

OnePlus has now announced a Sandstone White variant of its most recent flagship, OnePlus 5T. The Sandstone White variant, which is now listed on the website of the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, looks much similar to its last month’s limited edition launch coinciding the release of Star Wars – The Last Jedi. The Sandstone White edition and the Star Wars limited edition of the OnePlus 5T, both sport the identical ‘sandstone’ textured back along with a Red alert slider. While the company has also released a video announcing the launch of the new OnePlus 5T variant, there is no confirmation as to when it will be launched in India.As per the listing on the OnePlus website, the OnePlus 5T Sandstone Variant will be available in only one storage option – 8GB RAM and a 128GB inbuilt storage, at a price of $559 (~Rs 35,400). The website mentions that the Sandstone variant will be available in 4 days, meaning that the smartphone will be up for grabs starting January 9. A similar listing of the OnePlus 5T Sandstone White edition was seen on JD.com wherein the smartphone was priced at CNY 3499 (~Rs 34,000).As for its specifications, the OnePlus 5T features a 6-inch Full Optic AMOLED display with 1080 x 2160 pixels resolution and is protected by a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass. OnePlus has also introduced Face Unlock in the OnePlus 5T as a first in the OnePlus devices and claims to unlock the phone in 0.4 seconds. However, the Face Unlock feature does not work with third party Payment apps. OnePlus 5T is powered by Snapdragon 835 Soc and runs the latest OxygenOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The smartphone is backed by a 3300 mAh battery which also features Dash Charging.In terms of optics, the OnePlus 5T sports a dual camera setup at the back, which claims to deliver an improved performance in 'Low-light photography' and 'Portrait' images over the OnePlus 5. Though the smartphone carries almost similar camera-hardware specifications as in OnePlus 5, the secondary lens on the OnePlus 5T features Intelligent Pixel Technology. OnePlus 5T also features a 3.55 mm headphone jack.