OnePlus 5T vs OnePlus 5: What's Different and What's Not?

OnePlus 5. (Image: News18.com)

OnePlus 5T. (Image: News18.com)

Within a short span of 5 months, OnePlus has come up with yet another flagship smartphone and it looks just as promising as any of the OnePlus devices launched till date. Moreover, the OnePlus 5T comes as a first by the Chinese smartphone company on many fronts. To begin with, the OnePlus 5T is the very first OnePlus smartphone to carry a bezel-less display. It is also the first to support facial recognition as a security feature, a feature that OnePlus has termed as Face Unlock. In addition to this, OnePlus has made slight tweaks to the dual camera setup of the OnePlus 5 to improve upon the camera capabilities of the OnePlus 5T. So just how much do both the OnePlus flagships differ and what all is similar in them? Let's find out.OnePlus was confident of their previous device and the performance capability of it, which was also affirmed by the market response that the smartphone got. Moreover, OnePlus had embedded it with the top-notch firepower that any smartphone could carry. The thing to note here is that since its launch, not much has changed in the smartphone industry. Whatever has, OnePlus has offered it in the OnePlus 5T. Rest everything is quite similar. Here are the aspects in which both the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T are completely similar.Both the OnePlus devices are powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor clocked at up to 2.45GH which is Qualcomm's most high-end chipset. Similarly, both of them are available in two storage options, with a 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant and an 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage option. The RAMs on the devices are also the same LPDDR4X. Both also carry a similar Adreno 540 GPU.OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T run the latest version of the OxygenOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. Both the devices are yet to receive the Android Oreo update and will be receiving them simultaneously in early 2018.Both OnePlus5 and OnePlus 5T are backed by a 3300 mAh battery which also supports Dash Charging, the reason why OnePlus did not go for wireless charging on the OnePlus 5T.This comes as a shocker but is as true as it gets. OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 5T in India at the exact same price as the OnePlus 5, just months after launching the latter. Both the devices came with a launch price of Rs 32,999 for the 6GB variant. But now that the successor is here, the OnePlus 5 is expected to get a price cut soon.One look at both the devices and it is clear how both of them differ in looks. While the OnePlus 5 came with a 5.5-inch Optic AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution, the OnePlus 5T sports a bezel-less design, a current favourite of the smartphone industry. The display on the OnePlus 5T is a 6.01-inch 1080P display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, as opposed to the 16:9 ratio carried by the OnePlus 5. To house a bezel-less display, OnePlus also had to relocate the fingerprint sensor at the back of the device, which was earlier placed at the front in the OnePlus 5.Additionally, the OnePlus 5T measures 156.1 x 75 x 7.3mm, slightly bigger than the OnePlus 5 which came with 154.2 x 74.1 x 7.25 mm dimensions. It is also heavier at 162 grams, as compared to the 153 grams of the previous flagship. The build quality and material on both the smartphones are identical though, as OnePlus used Anodized Aluminum for both the smartphones.OnePlus has upgraded the camera on the 5T. While the hardware specifications of the camera are mostly similar, the OnePlus 5T carries a different telephoto lens in its dual camera setup than the one found on the OnePlus 5. The telephoto lens, coupled with the same 16-megapixel Sony IMX398 primary lens with f/1.7 aperture, now carries a 20-megapixel Sony IMX376K sensor that comes with a wider aperture than what was being offered by the 20-megapixel Sony IMX350 sensor found on the OnePlus. This was done in order to improve upon the low-light photography of the smartphone. For the same, OnePlus has also incorporated an 'Intelligent Pixel Technology' in the OnePlus 5T that aims to capture more light. The selfie camera on both the smartphone is similar.OnePlus 5T comes with new features which its predecessor misses out on. Apart from the bezel-less experience, this includes Face Unlock, which works just like the Face ID on the Apple iPhone X. OnePlus claims that the Face Unlock delivers an unlock time of 0.4 seconds. OnePlus is also coming out with a suite of apps aimed for different smartphone related purposes, like the OnePlus Switch for data transfer to OnePlus devices.All in all, both the devices are, to a point, similar, if we are not to take into account the bezel-less screen and the fingerprint sensor placement. The camera upgrades are minimal and can only be observed by a keen eye, considering that the camera on the OnePlus 5 is, as it is a very competent one. The Face Unlock is another feature that the OnePlus 5 users would miss out on. With the same price range, OnePlus has created a conflict of interest in its user base, offering them both the choices but one with a slightly better appeal.