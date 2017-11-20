OnePlus 5T vs Samsung Galaxy S8 [Specs]: The 'Flagship Killer' Certainly Lands a Few Death Blows
OnePlus has brought out yet another flagship killer in its line-up and it looks as impressive as ever. To check out its credibility, we put the OnePlus 5T face to face with a champion in the smartphone industry on many fronts. Check out this comparison between the OnePlus 5T and the Samsung Galaxy S8 to know which one is better.
OnePlus 5T vs Samsung Galaxy S8 Specifications Comparison. (Image: News18.com)
OnePlus has always been famous to take on the industry flagships with its smartphone offerings. This is part of the reason why its devices come with the tagline ‘flagship killer’. And it is as true as it can get, as the OnePlus smartphones usually carry so much of firepower that they out-rightly skip their budget alternatives as ‘competitors’. This holds true for OnePlus’ latest device, the OnePlus 5T which was launched last week. The flagship OnePlus has been launched just months after the OnePlus 5 (and at the same price), leaving many in a state of confusion as to why OnePlus would do such a thing to the OnePlus 5 buyers. Nevertheless, the company’s agenda on the ‘T’ variants has been an equally good reason for doing this, to provide the latest hardware as it comes.
The OnePlus 5T is arguably the best practical implementation of the whole idea of ‘T’. To support this, the smartphone flaunts a full bezel-less 18:9 aspect ratio display, something that wasn’t offered by any of the OnePlus devices earlier. OnePlus also claims to have improved upon the camera of the previous flagship, now boasting of a better low-light camera performance. In addition to this, it has introduced Face Unlock as another first in its smartphones.
Keeping all this in mind, and the impressive spec sheet that the OnePlus 5T carries, the smartphone can easily live up to the term ‘flagship killer’. Now a flagship ‘killer’ must first be compared to a flagship smartphone in order to realize its worth. While Apple has gone way out of this race with its latest flagship, the iPhone X, because of Apple’s latest technology embedded in the phone (and mainly because of its sky-high price tag), Samsung flagships are the best to take the lead to compete with OnePlus 5T. Here, the Galaxy S8 strikes as Samsung's best and most close competitor to the OnePlus 5T. So just how good are both the smartphones spec sheets and who takes the lead here, let’s find out.
OnePlus 5T. (Image: Siddhartha Sharma /News18.com)
Design
While OnePlus 5 was stuck to the traditional smartphone design with optimum bezels and elegant looks, OnePlus has changed its game altogether with the OnePlus 5T. This is the most highlighted difference between both the devices. OnePlus 5T carries an impressive bezel-less design on the front with a complete 18:9 aspect ratio. The Anodized Aluminum frame supports a 6-inch display which is further protected by a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The fingerprint sensor has been shifted to the back to make space for the large display. The hard keys are placed in their places as on any other OnePlus smartphone. There is also a 3.5mm headphone jack at the back, alongside a USB Type-C port.
Samsung Galaxy S8. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/ News18.com)
Samsung, on the other hand, brought out no less than a revolution in the smartphone industry with its Galaxy S8. Building upon the curved display of its predecessor Galaxy S7 Edge, the Galaxy S8 sports an all glass finish and a beauty of a display that boasts of an 18.5:9 aspect ratio and a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The fingerprint sensor on this one is also at the back.
Display
Both the smartphones are simply a treat to look at and their displays are the primary reason behind this. The OnePlus 5T sports a 6.01 inches full optic AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2160 pixel resolution. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S8 dons a 5.8-inches Super AMOLED display with a better 1440 x 2960 pixel resolution. Even the aspect ratio on the Galaxy S8 is slightly bigger at 18.5:9, as compared to the 18:9 on the OnePlus.
Samsung Galaxy S8. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/ News18.com)
Hardware
This is where the flagships compete head-to-head. The OnePlus 5T is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor clocked at up to 2.45GHz, which is Qualcomm's most high-end chipset at the moment. The storage options on the OnePlus 5T include one with a 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage while another with an 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The RAMs on the device are LPDDR4X and there is an Adreno 540 GPU as well.
In comparison, Samsung Galaxy S8 available in India carries an Exynos 8895 octa-core processor clocked up to 2.3 GHz. This enables a better power management for the Samsung smartphone. The memory offerings include a 4GB (LPDDR4) RAM along with a 64GB internal storage, which is further expandable up to 256GB. The variant available in India comes with a Mali-G71 MP20 GPU.
Software
OnePlus 5T runs the latest version of its own operating system, OxygenOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. It is yet to receive the Android Oreo update and will be receiving them in early 2018.
Samsung Galaxy S8, on the other hand, runs the Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box with Samsung’s TouchWiz experience. The device is also set to receive the Android Oreo update soon as well.
Camera
OnePlus claims to have improved upon the camera setup on its OnePlus 5, to enable a better low-light photography on the OnePlus 5T. All the changes included, the OnePlus 5T now comes with a dual camera setup at the back. While the main lens is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX 398, with a f/1.7 aperture, the 20-megapixel telephoto lens has been improved to IMX 376K with a f/1.7 aperture.
OnePlus 5T. (Image: Siddhartha Sharma /News18.com)
In addition to this, the front camera carries a 16-megapixel IMX 371 lens with a f/2.0 aperture. OnePlus also claims to have introduced an Intelligent Pixel Technology in its smartphone to better the photography output.
The OnePlus 5T supports videos with 4K resolution at 30fps, 1080p resolution at 60fps, 1080p resolution at 30fps, 720p resolution at 30fps, Slow Motion (720p at 120fps) and Time-Lapse. The selfie camera supports 1080p resolution at 30fps, 720p resolution at 30fps and Time-Lapse.
Samsung Galaxy S8. (Image: Samsung)
Samsung flagships have always been on the top when it comes to cameras. To live up to this, the Galaxy S8 comes with a 12-megapixel primary camera with f/1.7 aperture and features like PDAF, OIS, LED Flash and an impressive 8x digital zoom. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel lens with f/1.7 aperture. The cameras on the S8 support 4K video recording at 30 fps, 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps or 60 fps, 720p HD video recording at 30 fps, VDIS (Video Digital Image Stabilization), Slow Motion for 720p at 240 fps, Hyperlapse video with stabilization and enable Continuous autofocus videos. One can also take 9-megapixel still photos while recording 4K video on the Galaxy S8.
Battery
This is where OnePlus takes the lead easily, and not only from the Galaxy S8 but quite possibly from any other smartphone available in the market today. The OnePlus 5T is backed by a big 3300 mAh battery but what is even more impressive is the ‘Dash Charging’ support that these batteries come with, with the ability to finish the charging process end-to-end within 20 minutes or so.
OnePlus 5T. (Image: Siddhartha Sharma /News18.com)
In comparison, the Galaxy S8 comes with a 3000 mAh battery and considering the Super AMOLED display at work on the smartphone, is barely enough to last a day. The battery on the Galaxy S8 supports Fast Charging and Wireless Charging with WPC and PMA.
Additional Features
Both the smartphones in comparison offer their own sets of features. A mentionable feature on the OnePlus 5T is the first in its class ‘Face Unlock’, essentially a face recognition security system, as seen on the iPhone X as ‘Face ID’. In addition to this, the OnePlus 5T offers a suite of apps for various tasks like the OnePlus switch for data transfers and more.
Samsung Galaxy S8. (Image: Samsung)
The Galaxy S8 comes with a plethora of such features. The ‘edge’ display in itself is a complete entity to talk about, with features covering almost all possible tasks that the smartphone can perform. Samsung has also embedded ‘Bixby’ in the Galaxy S8, its very own voice assistant. Unlike the Google Assistant, Bixby focusses more on an internal level, as to integrate with the smartphone’s data and enable a fluid user experience with simple voice tasks seems to be the motto.
Additionally, Samsung Pay, Always-on-Display, Wireless charging compatible with WPC and PMA, Smart View mirroring support and not-to-forget, the ‘Iris Scanner’ for security are also offered by the Galaxy S8
Price
OnePlus 5T will be made available in India at a starting price of Rs 32,999 for the 6GB RAM variant.
If we were to talk about the pocket-friendliness, this price tag beats that of the Galaxy S8's by a long haul. The Samsung Galaxy S8 is currently available in the market at a price of Rs 53,900.
So if we were to sum the entire comparison, the Galaxy S8 has to be the winner in terms of Design, Display and the Features. OnePlus 5T, meanwhile, successfully manages to kill the Galaxy S8's appeal when it comes to the Battery backup and the Price. As for the Hardware, Software and Camera comparison, both the smartphones have different specifications but deliver more or less the same performance. This again reflects in OnePlus' favours considering the much lower price point.
What do you think about both the smartphones? Let us know in the comment section below.
