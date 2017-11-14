OnePlus Doubles Market Share in Premium Segment in India

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has almost doubled its market share in the premium smartphone segment in India, capturing 28 percent market share. According to International Data Corporation's (IDC) latest Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker 2017 Q3, OnePlus captured 12 percent share of the premium smartphone shipments in India during the first quarter and the share has more than doubled to 28 percent in just two quarters.OnePlus continues to strengthen its market share in the premium online smartphone market in India with 62.2 percent market share. "Our focus on offering a premium smartphone experience and nurturing the bond with the fast-growing OnePlus community in unique and engaging ways has helped the brand grow rapidly while creating a distinct identity," Vikas Agarwal, General Manager at OnePlus, said in a statement. In terms of overall ranking, OnePlus grew 120 percent (YoY) during Q3 2017 and debuted at number eight in the list of top 10 brands in India.WATCH VIDEO: Motorola Moto X4 First Look