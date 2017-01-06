OnePlus Opens Its First 'Experience Store' in India
OnePlus opens its first Experience Store in India. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus on Friday opened its first 'Experience Store' in Bengaluru that will be a one-stop destination to experience the complete range of OnePlus products.
The store will provide customers with a first-hand opportunity to come and have an immersive experience of all OnePlus products, including smartphones, accessories and lifestyle merchandise.
"We are pleased to launch our first-ever experience store in India, one of our most important markets, and dedicate it to the OnePlus community who is the core of our very existence," said Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, India, OnePlus, in a statement.
The store will also act as a hub of various community engagement activities.
