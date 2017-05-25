Online Streaming Platform Dekkho Partners With Amazon For Offering Video Content

Online video streaming platform has announced its partnership with Amazon to provide its content on Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Dekkho will be one of the featured apps on the streaming device, allowing users to access its entire content library of movies and videos across genres such as music, food, fashion, travel, lifestyle and comedy on a preferred basis.

Amazon Fire TV Stick is a plug-and-play device that connects to the television's HDMI port and allows users to access digital video content from a host of

Dekkho's content on Fire TV will be available on a free-to-use basis.