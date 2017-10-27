Opinion: Google Seems to Dislike the Design of Pixel 2?

A sample advertisement of Google Pixel 2 seen on Flipkart

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones pre-orders have begun in India. The prices are atrocious when compared to best in class Android flagships like the Samsung Galaxy S8. Why so? Just to compete with the latest iPhones. And when it comes to the looks, of course, the HTC-made Pixel 2 is downright ugly on the front with chunky bezels and Google is cleverly hiding this by putting the Pixel 2 XL on the forefront of all its ad campaigns.If you look at any Pixel 2 marketing material, the front is always of the better looking Pixel 2 XL featuring an almost bezel-less 18:9 display with “Google Pixel 2” written in bold. The rear of both the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL is identical and is shown in all glory in Pixel 2 ads. This, somewhat, doesn’t go well with what Google had proudly boasted during the Pixel 2 launch: “We don't set aside special features for larger devices.”The Pixel 2 series is all about getting the best of Google’s services. Last year, the so-called Pixel exclusive “Google Assistant” was rolled out to other Android OEMs within months of the launch leaving very little to be desired in the Pixel and Pixel XL. This time Google is again betting big on the camera quality. In terms of camera hardware, there is nothing really to look forward to but Google is promising to offer better quality with improved software.The Pixel 2 costs Rs 61,000 for the 64GB variant while the 128GB storage version is priced at Rs 70,000. This seems to be overpriced for a device like Pixel 2 considering the Samsung Galaxy S8 (64 GB) costs Rs 53,900 and Apple iPhone 8 (64 GB) at Rs 64,000. On the other hand the bigger Pixel 2 XL (64GB) is priced at Rs 73,000 and the 128GB costs Rs 82,000.E-commerce major Flipkart is also offering an exchange deal of up to Rs 25,000 on the Pixel 2 XL. Surprisingly, the Apple iPhone 7 Plus fetches a discount of Rs 25,000 while Google’s very own Pixel XL can grab a maximum exchange discount of Rs 17,900.