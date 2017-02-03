Oppo A57 Smartphone With 16-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched at Rs 14,990

Chinese Smartphone Company Oppo has launched A57 smartphone as the latest addition to its 'selfie smartphone' range.

In a tweet on Friday, Oppo Mobile India announced the launch of the mid-ranged smartphone which will be available across the Indian market Friday onwards.

Oppo A57 sports a 5.2-inch HD LCD display with 2.5D curved glass and works on Android 6.0 Marshmallow with Oppo’s own ColorOS 3.0 skin. It runs on an octa-core 1.4 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor.

The smartphone offers a 3GB RAM and an Internal storage of 32GB, which is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card. It also offers Adreno 505 GPU for graphics.

On the camera front, Oppo A57 comes with a 16-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture and 1.12nm pixel size. The smartphone has a 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture with a LED Flash Module.

The camera features include palm shutter function and bokeh effect which enhances the focussed object with a blurry background.

Oppo A57 will be available only in Gold colour in India as compared to two different colour options in China (Rose Gold and Gold), where it was first unveiled at a price of CNY 1,599 (~ Rs 16,000).

Having more or less the same specifications and price, Oppo A57 comes as a direct competition to Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Honor 6X and the recently launched ZTE Blade A2 Plus. It will be an interesting battle between the mid-ranged segment phones to capture the market.

