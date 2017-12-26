Oppo A75, A75s With 6-Inch 18:9 Display Launched in Taiwan: Price, Specifications And More

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has launched two new smartphones Oppo A75 and A75s in Taiwan. The Oppo A75 and the A75s are same in terms of specifications but differ on the storage capacity. Both the devices come with a 6-inch edge-to-edge display, 4GB of RAM, a 20MP selfie camera and have a bezel-less fullscreen display with mid-range specifications.In terms of specifications, A75 and A75s are powered by the MediaTek Helio P23 (MT6763T) processor paired with 4GB of RAM. The oppo A75s features a 64GB internal storage, while the Oppo A75 is backed by a 32GB of internal storage, can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card. Both the devices feature a unibody design and sport a 6-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a screen resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and run on ColorOS 3.2, which is based on Android 7.1 Nougat.In terms of Optics, the A75 and A75s sport a 16-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture and LED flash and a 20-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calling. Both of the devices houses 3200mAh battery and support 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, WiFi, OTG, dual-SIM and micro USB port. The smartphones also house fingerprint sensor on the back and there is also support for Oppo AI facial recognition technology on the front of the phone. The Oppo A75 comes with a price tag of TWD 10,990 (approx. Rs 23,530), while the A75s is priced at TWD 11,990 (approx. Rs 25,671) and both the devices are available in Champagne Gold and Black colour variants.