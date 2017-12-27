Oppo A83 With 5.7-Inch 18:9 Display Launched in China: Price, Specifications And More

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has launched its latest smartphone Oppo A83 in China. The device comes with a new facial recognition technology and sports a display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and has been launched in China at a price of CNY 1,399 (around Rs. 13,700). The device will be available from 29 December in China.In terms of specifications, the smartphone features a 5.7-inch, 18:9 ratio display with an HD+ resolution (1440 x 720 pixels). The device runs Color OS 3.2-based on top of Android 7.1 Nougat and powered by a 2.5GHz octa-core processor. The phone is powered by a 3,090 mAh battery and houses 4 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).In terms of optics, the Oppo A83 comes with a 13-megapixel sensor with an LED flash and an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling. The device features facial recognition technology that unlocks the device by scanning the face of the user. The device will be available in two colour variants Champagne Gold and Black.Recently Oppo has launched two smartphones Oppo A75 and A75s in Taiwan. The Oppo A75 and the A75s are same in terms of specifications but differ on the storage capacity. Both the devices come with a 6-inch edge-to-edge display, 4GB of RAM, a 20MP selfie camera and have a bezel-less fullscreen display with mid-range specifications.In terms of specifications, A75 and A75s are powered by the MediaTek Helio P23 (MT6763T) processor paired with 4GB of RAM. The oppo A75s features a 64GB internal storage, while the Oppo A75 is backed by a 32GB of internal storage, can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card. Both the devices feature a unibody design and sport a 6-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a screen resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and run on ColorOS 3.2, which is based on Android 7.1 Nougat.In terms of Optics, the A75 and A75s sport a 16-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture and LED flash and a 20-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calling. Both of the devices houses 3200mAh battery and support 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, WiFi, OTG, dual-SIM and micro USB port. The smartphones also house fingerprint sensor on the back and there is also support for Oppo AI facial recognition technology on the front of the phone. The Oppo A75 comes with a price tag of TWD 10,990 (approx. Rs 23,530), while the A75s is priced at TWD 11,990 (approx. Rs 25,671) and both the devices are available in Champagne Gold and Black colour variants.