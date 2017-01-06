OPPO and Vodafone India Together to Bring a Better Internet Experience

Smartphone brand OPPO, has announced a new exciting offer in association with Vodafone India.

As per this offer, Vodafone customers buying an OPPO F1s smartphone, will enjoy 9GB of 2G/3G/4G data free on a recharge of 1GB or above pack (for Prepaid) or a Postpaid plan of 1GB and above.

On this association, OPPO India’s Brand Director, Mr Will Yang said, “OPPO has always invested in offering its consumers the best experience. We believe that this cooperation is a value add to reach out to more consumers and give them a better experience.”

Starting from January 6, 2017, consumers can enjoy this offer till March 31st. Buy an F1s, you’ll get this offer three times.

This is only available in the regions wherein Vodafone India has requisite 3G and 4G license: Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Uttar Pradesh (West), Uttar Pradesh(East), Haryana, Karnataka, Gujrat, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra & Goa, Assam, North East states, Rajasthan, Punjab, Orissa only.